Traub Capital Management LLC Invests $728,000 in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. $LEO

Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 123,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 28,512 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 22.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 18.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 222,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LEO opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

