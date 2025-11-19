United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,905,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,753,405,000 after buying an additional 768,912 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,623,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,675,733,000 after purchasing an additional 762,407 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,415,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $138.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

