Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.39.

NYSE MDT opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $102.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Legacy Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.0% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 156,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

