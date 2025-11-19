MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,058.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,646.00 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,244.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,369.78.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,854.71.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

