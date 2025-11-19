Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 112.4% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.85.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. CIBC cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enbridge

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.