Renaissance Group LLC Reduces Position in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 110.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,716,000 after purchasing an additional 520,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Duolingo by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,073,000 after buying an additional 261,212 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth about $42,950,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 746.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,733,000 after acquiring an additional 116,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duolingo from $465.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.53.

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,280,203.30. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.95, for a total value of $256,959.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 123,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,001,026.20. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $19,810,096. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $175.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.40. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $172.88 and a one year high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.14 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

