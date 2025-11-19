Stonebrook Private Inc. Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 389.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 480.6% during the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up previously from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC set a $225.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.14.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $233.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 524.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

