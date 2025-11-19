Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd Cuts Holdings in Icon Plc $ICLR

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd reduced its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Icon accounts for approximately 0.9% of Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings in Icon were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Icon in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Icon in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Icon by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Icon by 40,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $161.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $125.10 and a 12-month high of $228.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.92 and a 200 day moving average of $161.15.

Icon ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Icon had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $220.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Icon in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Icon in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

