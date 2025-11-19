Washington Trust Bank Acquires 8,023 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total value of $9,213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,337,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,526,494.12. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total value of $269,342.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,584.61. This trade represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,896 shares of company stock worth $47,653,637. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Westpark Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $224.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, President Capital raised their target price on Alphabet from $258.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $284.28 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $293.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

