TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,901 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.3% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $5,577,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 647,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,965,452. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 16,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. This represents a 308.32% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 0.6%

NKE opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $82.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.