Limbach Holdings, Inc. $LMB Stake Trimmed by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,708 shares during the period. Limbach accounts for 3.8% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Limbach worth $40,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limbach during the second quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Limbach by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $154.05. The company has a market cap of $798.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Limbach had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Limbach’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Limbach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Limbach from $146.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

View Our Latest Report on LMB

Limbach Profile

(Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.