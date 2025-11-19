Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $144,000 Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,512 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIVN. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 75,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,167 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,204 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $18.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive
In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 52,350 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $869,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,246,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,690,323. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 87,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,610 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
