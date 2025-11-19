Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Has $33.59 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Federal Signal accounts for approximately 3.1% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Federal Signal worth $33,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 119.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 544,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 96,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, November 13th. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $106.63 on Wednesday. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $132.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.69.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $5,710,421.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 73,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,383.44. The trade was a 40.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

