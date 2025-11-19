Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Bear (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 21.90 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Northern Bear had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.36%.

Northern Bear Trading Down 3.6%

LON NTBR opened at GBX 123.92 on Wednesday. Northern Bear has a one year low of GBX 48 and a one year high of GBX 132. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Northern Bear Company Profile

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

