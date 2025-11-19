Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Bear (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 21.90 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Northern Bear had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.36%.
Northern Bear Trading Down 3.6%
LON NTBR opened at GBX 123.92 on Wednesday. Northern Bear has a one year low of GBX 48 and a one year high of GBX 132. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.50.
Northern Bear Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Bear
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Healthcare Rotation Underway: 3 Stocks Leading the Charge
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Medtronic Stock Finds Its Footing—Now It’s Gaining Momentum
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- What’s on the Thanksgiving Table? A Stock Pick for Every Course
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Bear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Bear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.