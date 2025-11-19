Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 121,145 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 119.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,145 shares during the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare makes up approximately 1.7% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.45% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $17,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,903,000 after acquiring an additional 493,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,635,000 after purchasing an additional 261,537 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,009,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 881,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,626 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.41. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.07.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.14 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

