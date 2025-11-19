Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 2,470 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $10,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,381,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,111.2% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 288,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,914,000 after buying an additional 264,460 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,300,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $19,864,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 475,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,795,000 after buying an additional 127,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.52. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $106.00 and a 52 week high of $124.03.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.