5,401 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Purchased by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,568,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,390 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 63.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,707,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,787,000 after buying an additional 6,459,123 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,630,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,087,000 after buying an additional 152,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,842,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,544,000 after buying an additional 343,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 38.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,802,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,114,000 after buying an additional 4,076,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average of $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

