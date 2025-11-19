iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ Holdings Trimmed by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $32,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,415,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,504,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 954,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 876,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,414 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 831,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,810,000 after acquiring an additional 90,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 817,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,874,000 after acquiring an additional 163,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $125.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day moving average is $126.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

