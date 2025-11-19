Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $12,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $529,336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,976,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,479,000 after buying an additional 137,471 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,610,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,339,000 after buying an additional 1,188,511 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,425,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after buying an additional 26,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,095,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after buying an additional 201,590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.91.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.