Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 396.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 286,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,560 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $22,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,505,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767,138 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,835,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,165 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 249.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,332,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,336,000 after buying an additional 439,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,989,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $82.41. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.26.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

