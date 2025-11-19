Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $14.21 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 536,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 100,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $103.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $109.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.