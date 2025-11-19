iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,118 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $28,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 400,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $202.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.44.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

