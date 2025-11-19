United Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,599 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,126.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $95,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.