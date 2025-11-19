United Advisor Group LLC Invests $589,000 in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF $SEIQ

United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $272,000. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SEIQ stock opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.44. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.31 million, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.83.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0708 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd.

The SEI Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks it perceives as high quality, based on various quality, profitability, and risk factors. SEIQ was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

