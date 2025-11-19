Saturna Capital Corp Purchases 207 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Saturna Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises 1.4% of Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Saturna Capital Corp owned 0.27% of Rockwell Automation worth $100,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,178.96. This represents a 27.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $300,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 983 shares in the company, valued at $358,795. This represents a 45.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 92,075 shares of company stock worth $34,820,361 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $365.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $398.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.33 and a 200-day moving average of $339.25.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROK shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.75.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

