Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 2,075,014 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,992,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Exelon worth $5,644,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.8% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exelon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

