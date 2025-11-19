Saturna Capital Corp Sells 67,043 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Saturna Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67,043 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $342.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. DZ Bank raised their target price on Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $405.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.85.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $343.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $345.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.