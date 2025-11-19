Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,385 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,916.15. The trade was a 10.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total transaction of $240,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,222.61. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $6,123,572 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of EA opened at $201.81 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $203.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on EA shares. DZ Bank cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Arete raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.64.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

