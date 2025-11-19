Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $45.14 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.0% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $45,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 52 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $580.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $725.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $800.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.