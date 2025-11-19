Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,628,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Cummins worth $5,773,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cummins from $434.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Melius upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cummins from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cummins news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total value of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,158.30. This represents a 66.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total value of $6,170,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,864,384.12. This trade represents a 29.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 36,820 shares of company stock valued at $16,463,263 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Trading Up 2.0%
NYSE CMI opened at $465.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $484.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.40.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.
Cummins Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.52%.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
See Also
