United Advisor Group LLC Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 596.4% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 49.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.82.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.2%

FANG opened at $149.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $186.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

