Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Nomad Foods worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOMD. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth $32,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Nomad Foods by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Nomad Foods stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $881.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.75 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.93%.The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

