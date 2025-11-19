Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stock Holdings Increased by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 250,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,322,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $200.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $200.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.05.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

