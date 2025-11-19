SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,820 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFI. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA TFI opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.93. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $46.68.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

