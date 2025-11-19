Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $209.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $202.96 and a 52-week high of $226.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.79.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.