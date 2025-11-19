What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for ADP Q3 Earnings?

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report released on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s current full-year earnings is $9.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.86 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

ADP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $249.69 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $247.21 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,651.52. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% during the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 2,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

