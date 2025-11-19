Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $9.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VOE stock opened at $171.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

