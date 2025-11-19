28,179 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Purchased by Traub Capital Management LLC

Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Traub Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,609,923 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,098,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,430,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after buying an additional 2,734,684 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 654.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,586,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criteria Caixa S.A.U. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,720,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.69. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

