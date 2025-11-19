Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,129,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,797 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,243,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,922,000 after buying an additional 639,870 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,586,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,768,000 after buying an additional 96,498 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,834,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,549,000 after buying an additional 542,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,915,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,187,000 after acquiring an additional 200,920 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.1%

DFIV opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

