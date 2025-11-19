iShares Global REIT ETF $REET Stake Lessened by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REET. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 470,200.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

