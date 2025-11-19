Wolfe Research Has Lowered Expectations for Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Stock Price

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Klarna Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Klarna Group in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Klarna Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Klarna Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE KLAR opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.07. Klarna Group has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. Klarna Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Our mission is to reimagine how consumers spend and save in their daily lives. We help people save time, money and put them in control of their finances. Our vision is a world where Klarna empowers everyone, everywhere, through seamless commerce experiences-as a personalized, trusted assistant making financial empowerment effortless.

