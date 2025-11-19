Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,966,000 after acquiring an additional 148,984 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,319,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,644,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,997,000 after purchasing an additional 86,679 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,216,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 331,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,587,000 after buying an additional 74,616 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.82.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

