Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 108,604 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 73.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,604 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $139.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.94.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.2465 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

