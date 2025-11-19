Versant Venture Management LLC Cuts Position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. $TPST

Versant Venture Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237,283 shares during the quarter. Tempest Therapeutics comprises about 2.2% of Versant Venture Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Versant Venture Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Tempest Therapeutics worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Tempest Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TPST opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.27) by $2.48. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempest Therapeutics Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

