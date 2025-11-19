Traub Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF $FNDC

Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Traub Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 156.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDC opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.75. Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

