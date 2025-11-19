GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives Hold Rating from Truist Financial

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. FBN Securities upgraded GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on GitLab from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Mizuho cut GitLab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,106.75 and a beta of 0.74. GitLab has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $74.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). GitLab had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $147,095.00. Following the sale, the director owned 97,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,826.14. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $228,352.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 53,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,772.93. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,112,512 shares of company stock valued at $54,778,271. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 16.5% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 376,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 53,299 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 19.8% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,477,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,598,000 after acquiring an additional 244,671 shares in the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the third quarter valued at about $3,606,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

