Traub Capital Management LLC Takes $1.70 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Traub Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,434,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,125,000 after acquiring an additional 612,628 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,252,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,039,000 after purchasing an additional 653,023 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,856,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,058 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,831,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,698,000 after purchasing an additional 524,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,483,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $99.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.63. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $102.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

