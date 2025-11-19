NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on December 15th

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.5665 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

NextEra Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. NextEra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.96.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.