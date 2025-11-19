Crh Plc (CRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.
CRH has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. CRH has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CRH to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.
CRH Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of CRH stock opened at $108.91 on Wednesday. CRH has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $121.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.68. The company has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
