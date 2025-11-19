Crh Plc (CRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

CRH has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. CRH has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CRH to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

CRH Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CRH stock opened at $108.91 on Wednesday. CRH has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $121.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.68. The company has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

CRH Company Profile

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. CRH’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRH will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

