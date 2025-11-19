Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $546.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $596.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.86.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total value of $8,231,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 80,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,106,333.24. This trade represents a 15.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total value of $686,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,323 shares in the company, valued at $757,047.06. This trade represents a 47.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 86,229 shares of company stock worth $43,323,118 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

